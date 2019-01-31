Storm could bring snow to Valley by Sunday

The weather is expected to change from mild to wild this weekend as a winter storm arrives in the Sierra, that could see snow down to Carson Valley.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch for the Carson Range above Carson Valley through tonight with 15-30 inches of snow possible above 7,000 feet and up to a foot down to 6,000 feet.

Forecasters says winds could hit 70 mph over the ridges, making travel through the mountains difficult.

"The hazardous conditions could impact … skier traffic into the resorts," forecasters said. "An additional storm Sunday into Monday could bring another round of heavy snows and travel issues."

On Thursday morning, forecasters said the system has slowed slightly and said precipitation rates will peak sometime early Saturday morning and afternoon.

"Snow levels will fall to around 4,500-5,000 feet behind the cold front," Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said. "The position of the jet (stream) is likely to favor the Sierra from Lake Tahoe south for the highest snow totals. The Valleys of Western Nevada will see rain, but don't be surprised if some snow mixes in for elevations near and above 5,000 feet."

The second blast is expected to arrive on Sunday with a short travel window after today's storm.

"The worst overall conditions are most likely from late Sunday afternoon through midday Monday," Forecaster Mark Deutschendorf said. "This storm could produce an additional 1-2 feet of snowfall across the Sierra. For Western Nevada, a mix of rain and snow could begin as soon as Sunday afternoon, with the worst overall conditions most likely late Sunday night into Monday morning as snow levels drop to most valley floors."

High temperatures in Minden are expected to drop into the 30s by Monday with lows dropping into the teens.

January saw the amount of precipitation falling in Carson Valley lag slightly behind.

The 1.41 inches of precipitation that fell in Minden in January was slightly behind the average of 1.47 inches for the month.

Six inches of snow fell during the month, according to Weather Service records.

It has been 110 years since the record precipitation of 7.9 inches for January, recorded in 1909. Records have been kept in Minden since 1906.

According to the Weather Service, Minden has seen 4.42 inches of precipitation since Oct. 1. That's exactly the average for the Valley at the end of January, according to the National Weather Service. December, January and February tend to be the wettest months of the year here, but often November and March will bring surprises.