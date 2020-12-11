Storm could bring first moisture in three weeks

The Settelmeyer silos are silhouetted in the dawn on Friday morning as a new storm is anticipated to arrive tonight.

Kurt Hildebrand

Snow and rain may complicate the evening commute over Kingsbury and Spooner summits today.

A winter weather advisory has been issued starting 4 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Anticipating the storm, the California Department of Transportation announced they’ll close Monitor Pass at 2 p.m. today.

The advisory is calling for up to 3 inches of snow below 6,500 feet and 3-8 inches above that level.

Forecasters are warning residents to be careful going through the mountains.

Carson Valley residents are unlikely to see much snow from the storm, though there might be some rain with snow mixed in overnight.

A second burst of weather is forecast to arrive on Sunday that is expected to bring rain and snow to the Valley.

That storm is forecast to bring 6-12 inches of snow to the high Sierra by late Sunday.

Gusty winds of 25-35 mph are expected to accompany the fronts.

The last precipitation measured in Minden, where records have been kept since 1906, was .05 inches on Nov. 19.

No moisture has fallen in Carson Valley for three weeks, leading to extremely dry conditions.