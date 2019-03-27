Storm brings high winds to Carson Valley

High winds knocked over a tree, closing Waterloo Lane late Wednesday afternoon.

The tree also snarled some utility lines, but firefighters who responded said they weren't electrical.

A call came in at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Road closed signs along Centerville Lane danced in the wind.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported a 47 mph wind gust at 3:55 p.m.

At 4 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a statement that its radar was tracking a line of heavy precipitation with embedded thunderstorms.

"This will produce a period of intense snowfall above 6,500 feet through 5:30 p.m., impacting Echo Summit and Carson Pass and roads around Lake Tahoe," the statement said. "Snow levels will probably drop to 6,000 feet at times in the heaviest snow."

The National Weather Service predicted showers and thunderstorms in Minden through the afternoon with breezy conditions.