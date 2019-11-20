Storm breaks long dry spell

More than two months of bone-dry weather ended with a splash on Wednesday when .31 inches of rain fell in Carson Valley.

A snow-rain mix was falling in Genoa on Wednesday morning.

Slick conditions contributed to a rollover 8:14 a.m. on the east side of Kingsbury Grade as chains or snow tires were required over Daggett Pass. No one was injured, according to the NHP.

Chains or snow tires were required from Woodfords over Carson Pass to past Caples Lake.

The California Department of Transportation closed Ebbetts, Monitor, Sonora and Tioga passes in anticipation of the storm that dropped 6 inches of snow near Kirkwood, according to the National Weather Service.

CalTrans said the closures should be temporary, but are dependent upon the weather.

“The National Weather Service is forecasting 6-8 inches of snow possible over mountain routes necessitating the closure,” officials said. “These closures could last several days or longer.”

The storm arrived on Tuesday, with sprinkles falling in Carson Valley.

A spinout occurred Tuesday afternoon on Carson Pass when a motorist lost control of a Toyota 4-Runner that ended up in a ditch.

Perhaps it was the impending storm, or maybe the lack of any moisture for 62 days, but scattered visitors attended the flood awareness event in Gardnerville on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Nevada Silver Jackets representatives Lindsay Floyd and Danae Olsen were at the event sharing information about their group, which focuses on bringing together multiple groups to reduce flood risk.

Participating agencies include the Nevada Department of Water Resources, the Department of Public Safety, the National Weather Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Many of the agencies were in attendance in addition to the Washoe Tribe’s Environmental Protection Department, East Fork Protection District, the Carson Water Subconservancy, River Wranglers and the Nevada Cooperative Extension.