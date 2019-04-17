Storey County names new county manager

On Wednesday, Storey County announced it was hiring Human Resources Director Austin Osborne to replace long time County Manager Pat Whitten in July.

Former State Controller Ron Knecht was one of three finalists for the position overseeing the Comstock county.

Knecht was also a finalist for Douglas County manager.

Osborne recently served as the county's human resources director, administrative officer and planning director, starting his career with the county in 2008 as senior planner.

Prior to his time at Storey County, Osborne taught government, economics and U.S. and world history at Dayton High School in Dayton, Nevada.

He holds a Master of Education Leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno and is certified in Human Resources (PHR) and Society of Human Resources Management – Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). Osborne serves on several boards and committees including the State Land Use Planning Advisory Council, Nevada Works, and the Western Nevada Development District and is a member of the American Planning Association, along with several other committees and organization