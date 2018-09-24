Stolen vehicle and 5 pounds of pot lead to couple’s arrest

An early morning domestic call led deputies on a chase of a silver Ford Escape down Buckeye Road and into two closed gates on the Bently Ranch early Monday morning.

The Escape, which was found abandoned along Highway 395 near Airport Road, was reported stolen and contained more than 5 pounds of marijuana, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple rented a hotel room at the Carson Valley Inn, which allowed deputies to track the couple, identified as Johnny Ray Miller, 28, of Calavaras County, Calif., and Sherri Lynn Davis of San Jose.

At about 11:36 a.m., Douglas dispatch received information that the suspects were at the Gardnerville Walmart, where deputies were waiting for them.

Miller was booked on a warrant for a California parole violation. Davis was booked on a contempt of court warrant out of East Fork Justice Court.