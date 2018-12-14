Stewart Indian School documentary debuts

A new documentary, "Stewart Indian School: Home of the Braves," will premiere Monday at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.

The Stewart Indian School Preservation Alliance, in partnership with the Nevada Indian Commission, will be premiering the 60-minute documentary, produced and directed by JoAnne Peden and co-directed by Sam Santoro, discusses the controversial school located in Carson City that changed the course of generations of American Indians. For much of the school's 90 years of existence, American Indian children were removed from their homelands, family and culture with profound impacts on their lives.

"We are elated to be able to share this documentary with the alumni, their families and the public," said Sherry Rupert, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission. "The Stewart Indian School documentary is a tribute to the thousands of students that attended the Stewart Indian School. This is their story, and we are very proud of the final product."

The documentary premiere is being sponsored by Barrick. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will start with a reception at 5 p.m., the showing of the film at 6 p.m., and conclude with a panel discussion of scholars, alumni and guests led by Dr. Chris von Nagy, head of the Shared History program at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Recommended Stories For You

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased via the Nevada Museum of Art's website at nevadaart.org.

For more information, visit the Nevada Museum of Art website or visit the Stewart Indian School website – StewartIndianSchool.com.

The Stewart Indian School Preservation Alliance ("SISPA"), is a Nevada non-profit corporation formed in 2015. The SISPA mission is to promote, fundraise, advocate, and support the Nevada Indian Commission's efforts to protect and preserve the history of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City. SISPA is a support organization focused on preservation projects for the buildings and grounds of the Stewart Indian School.

The Nevada Indian Commission is leading preservation efforts at the Stewart Indian School and has completed a master plan for the 110-acre campus. The master plan presents a restored and re-imagined historic campus that can be shared with alumni, Carson City residents, and visitors in a way that recognizes the history of the institution's inception, educates visitors about the lives of the students, and re-establishes itself as a community asset. The master plan provides a roadmap for restoration and creates a cultural destination for future generations to help ensure this important part of American Indian history and experience in Nevada is preserved.