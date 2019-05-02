State veterinarian lifts horse herpes quarantine

As of May 1, the Nevada Department of Agriculture has lifted all quarantines for Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 in the state. One positive case related to an aborted horse was confirmed in Humboldt County; no quarantine has been issued for this case because the incubation period has passed, and no horses have been moved to or from the property.

“This case shows how the disease is spread among the equine population,” Dr. JJ Goicoechea, NDA state veterinarian, said. “The mare that aborted was never moved. The virus was brought home from a rodeo on another horse that was exposed, but never showed signs of disease.”

EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture, per NRS 571.160. A list of reportable diseases can be found at agri.nv.gov.