State lifting horse quarantines

On Monday, the Nevada Department of AgricultureÂ lifted the first quarantine and provided no additional positive cases of Equine Herpes Virus â€“ Type 1 are reported, the other two quarantines will be lifted later this week.

"I owe a sincere thanks to the equine community for keeping their horses at home and helping to prevent the spread of this disease," State Veterinarian Dr. JJ Goicoechea said. "Horse event season just got underway in Southern Nevada and starts soon in Northern Nevada, and I appreciate everything horse owners did to keep the EHV-1 from spreading."

Veterinarians are required to notify the Nevada Department of Agriculture when they diagnose EHV-1.

Goicoechea continues to recommend best biosecurity practices as event season is underway, and always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose.

"I urge all horse owners to monitor their horses closely, taking temperatures twice daily and seeking veterinarian care for any fevers over 102 degrees," Â Goicoechea said. "It is especially important to practice biosecurity to minimize the risk of spreading disease."

Biosecurity means doing everything possible to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

