State: Coronavirus caused five deaths at Carson Valley nursing facility

Nevada Health and Human Services

Five residents of a Gardnerville skilled nursing facility died of coronavirus, according to information released by the state on Friday.

Gardnerville Health & Rehab Center reported five the deaths, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The facility also reported confirmed coronavirus cases among 32 residents and 20 staff members.

The state reports testing at facilities, including daycares, preschools and senior living facilities.

None of the other seven facilities listed for Douglas County had a death.

The Chateau at Gardnerville reported 16 confirmed cases with seven residents and nine staff members.

Carson Valley Senior Living reported only one case, a staff member.

Childcare facilities in Douglas County reported a half dozen staff members tested positive, but only a single child was confirmed to be positive for the virus.

On Friday night, a Douglas man in his 70s was reported to have died from the virus by Carson City Health and Human Services. Douglas had 45 new cases, and 15 recoveries. As of Friday night there were 985 active cases of the virus in Douglas County.