Start of school sets buses rolling

New student orientation has been a Douglas High tradition for years, but it took on new meaning when freshmen returned to the campus in 2015.

School officials are building on that with a class called Freshman Seminar designed to ease the transition to high school.

“The class will provide academic and social support, as well as career exploration to ensure all freshmen will be successful at Douglas High School,” Principal Joe Girdner said.

Teacher Karen Lamb said the new class gives freshmen a strong foundation as they begin.

“We hope for them to build strong bonds, develop further academic skills, and identify resources to achieve great success for their whole high school career,” she said.

New student orientation is 2-4 p.m. today at the high school and includes both freshmen and transfer students. Douglas High Leadership students will take the new students on tours of the campus and answering questions.

One of those questions might be about the vape detectors around the school to alert school officials when the high school students have been using vaping devices.

Today will also be the first day of football practice on Douglas High’s new field.

All Carson Valley schools start sessions on Monday.

Superintendent Teri White said elementary school students will receive a new standards-based report card that informs parents about their children’s progress toward state standards.

A fourth Douglas County Sheriff’s school resource officer covering the elementary schools will have his office at Minden Elementary School.

Deputy Rick Koontz Sr. is the newest resource officer, Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said.

He joins Deputy John Meyer at Douglas High School, Deputy Ryan Grant and Deputy Kevin Karosich at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.

“The addition of a fourth school resource officer demonstrates the strong partnership the sheriff’s office has with the school district as well as the commitment of Sheriff Dan Coverley to the safety and security of all our students, faculty and staff,” Schemenauer said. “Only seven short years ago, there was only one School Resource Officer providing vital law enforcement services at schools throughout the entire county.”

Lake Tahoe schools will see new leadership in the form of a principal and vice principal. Shawn Lear and Sean Ryan will be the administrators at Zephyr Cove Elementary and Whittell High schools.

Reducing the evaporating student population at the Lake schools will be the subject of a team tasked with creating a plan to increase enrollment and improve class offerings.

School zones will be in effect across the county, including those across highways 395 and 88 for Carson Valley Middle School and Douglas High School.

On Sunday, Carson Valley United Methodist Church will be conducting its annual blessing of the backpacks service.

“We encourage students and school staff — from administrators to bus drivers — to bring their backpacks, lunch kits, briefcases or other symbols of their work,” Pastor Tony Hoefner said. “We will acknowledge their work this coming school year and we will pray for God’s blessing upon those symbols of their work.”

Church services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For information, call Len Freuh at 782-4600 or visit http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com.