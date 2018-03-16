 Stage set for 2018 election | RecordCourier.com

Stage set for 2018 election

An unaffiliated candidate filed for Douglas County commissioner for the first time in 20 years on Friday.

Stateline resident Kristi Lynn Kandel filed for County Commission District 4.

Kandel still has to gather 100 signatures by June 1 to qualify for the ballot.

The last nonpartisan candidate to run for county commission was Janet Murphy, who opposed Don Miner in 1998.

Murphy and Wes Rice, both Zephyr Cove residents, will face off in the June primary to determine which will face Kandel in November to replace term-limited Commissioner Nancy McDermid. McDermid will be the first woman in Douglas County history to serve 12 years as a commissioner.

Filing for the 2018 election season wrapped up 5 p.m. Friday.

Recommended Stories For You

A half-dozen candidates braved the weather to file on the last day, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office.

Two countywide partisan races, for Douglas County commissioner District 2 and assessor, will be decided in the primary.

Dion Etchgoyhen and Trent Tholen are seeking to replace outgoing Assessor Doug Sonnemann. Commission Chairman Steve Thaler is being challenged by Chambers Field resident John Engels for the District 2 seat. Because Nevada has closed primaries, the winner of those two contests will appear alone on the November ballot.

A nonpartisan race could be resolved in the primary if one of the four sheriff's candidates wins 50 percent plus one of the vote.

Former county commissioner and school board trustee Dave Brady is making a second run at the position being vacated by Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is hanging up his badge after 20 years.

Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, and retired Marine Dean Paris are also running for the office.

If no one candidate wins a plurality, the two top vote-getters will go to the general election in November.

Candidate List

Assessor

Dion Etchegoyhen

Trent Tholen

Clerk-Treasurer

Kathy Lewis

Commission District 2

John Engels

Steven Thaler

Commission District 4

Janet Murphy

Wesley A. Rice

Kristi Lynn Kandel

Douglas County Constable

Paul E. Gilbert

Douglas County Public Administrator

Debbie Logan

Recorder

Karen Ellison

Sheriff

David Brady

Dan Coverley

Joe Duffy

Dean Paris

District Attorney

Mark B. Jackson

School Board

Area 2

Robbe Lehmann

Area 4

Carey Kangas

Area 6

Thomas Moore

Area 7

Gardnerville Town Board

Linda Slater

Kenneth Miller

Brian Lee Trute

Michael Henningsen

Aaron Hampton

Genoa Town Board

Brian F. Crowe

Minden Town Board

Roxanne Stangle

Richard Koontz St.

Matt Bernard

Bill Souligny

Bill Driscoll

East Fork Fire District

Area 2

Barbara J. Griffin

Area 3

Bernie Curtis

Tahoe-Douglas Fire District

Kevin Kjer

Bill Kirschner

Cave Rock GID

Marge Lugo Hauge

Richard Dernbach

Michael Rooney

Mosquito Abatement District

Kelly Nalder

Michael Nalder

Rex Cleary

East Fork Swimming Pool District

Frank Dressel

Travis K. Lee

Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District

Leann Teter

Brad Newlon

Robert Spellberg

John Sheridan

Indian Hills

Bill Eisele

Gennady Stolyarov II

Kathryn Clark-Ross

Robert M. Garcia

Kingsbury

Darya Vogt

Dan Norman

Bill Kirschner

Sandy Parks

Lakeridge

Andrew Huckbody

Suzanne Boyer

Logan Creek

Stephen August

David Moore

Marla Bay

Ed Wheelbarger

Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District

Mike King

Ray Wilson

Ted Thran

Roundhill

Chuck Fagen

Keith Fertala

Carl Ruschmeyer

Hunter Harris

Skyland

Susanne Petrizzio

Tahoe-Douglas District

Grant Thompson

Richard Gardner

Topaz Ranch Estates

Wendy Francis

Mark Bradshaw

Ole Chavez

Zephyr Cove

Patrick Riley

James Keck

John Christopher Abrams

Zephyr Heights

DeeDee Imbach

No candidates

Elk Point Sanitation District five seats

Oliver Park five seats

Sierra Estates five seats

Zephyr Knolls five seats