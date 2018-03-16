Stage set for 2018 election
March 16, 2018
Candidate List
Assessor
Dion Etchegoyhen
Trent Tholen
Clerk-Treasurer
Kathy Lewis
Commission District 2
John Engels
Steven Thaler
Commission District 4
Janet Murphy
Wesley A. Rice
Kristi Lynn Kandel
Douglas County Constable
Paul E. Gilbert
Douglas County Public Administrator
Debbie Logan
Recorder
Karen Ellison
Sheriff
David Brady
Dan Coverley
Joe Duffy
Dean Paris
District Attorney
Mark B. Jackson
School Board
Area 2
Robbe Lehmann
Area 4
Carey Kangas
Area 6
Thomas Moore
Area 7
Gardnerville Town Board
Linda Slater
Kenneth Miller
Brian Lee Trute
Michael Henningsen
Aaron Hampton
Genoa Town Board
Brian F. Crowe
Minden Town Board
Roxanne Stangle
Richard Koontz St.
Matt Bernard
Bill Souligny
Bill Driscoll
East Fork Fire District
Area 2
Barbara J. Griffin
Area 3
Bernie Curtis
Tahoe-Douglas Fire District
Kevin Kjer
Bill Kirschner
Cave Rock GID
Marge Lugo Hauge
Richard Dernbach
Michael Rooney
Mosquito Abatement District
Kelly Nalder
Michael Nalder
Rex Cleary
East Fork Swimming Pool District
Frank Dressel
Travis K. Lee
Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District
Leann Teter
Brad Newlon
Robert Spellberg
John Sheridan
Indian Hills
Bill Eisele
Gennady Stolyarov II
Kathryn Clark-Ross
Robert M. Garcia
Kingsbury
Darya Vogt
Dan Norman
Bill Kirschner
Sandy Parks
Lakeridge
Andrew Huckbody
Suzanne Boyer
Logan Creek
Stephen August
David Moore
Marla Bay
Ed Wheelbarger
Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District
Mike King
Ray Wilson
Ted Thran
Roundhill
Chuck Fagen
Keith Fertala
Carl Ruschmeyer
Hunter Harris
Skyland
Susanne Petrizzio
Tahoe-Douglas District
Grant Thompson
Richard Gardner
Topaz Ranch Estates
Wendy Francis
Mark Bradshaw
Ole Chavez
Zephyr Cove
Patrick Riley
James Keck
John Christopher Abrams
Zephyr Heights
DeeDee Imbach
No candidates
Elk Point Sanitation District five seats
Oliver Park five seats
Sierra Estates five seats
Zephyr Knolls five seats
An unaffiliated candidate filed for Douglas County commissioner for the first time in 20 years on Friday.
Stateline resident Kristi Lynn Kandel filed for County Commission District 4.
Kandel still has to gather 100 signatures by June 1 to qualify for the ballot.
The last nonpartisan candidate to run for county commission was Janet Murphy, who opposed Don Miner in 1998.
Murphy and Wes Rice, both Zephyr Cove residents, will face off in the June primary to determine which will face Kandel in November to replace term-limited Commissioner Nancy McDermid. McDermid will be the first woman in Douglas County history to serve 12 years as a commissioner.
Filing for the 2018 election season wrapped up 5 p.m. Friday.
Recommended Stories For You
A half-dozen candidates braved the weather to file on the last day, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office.
Two countywide partisan races, for Douglas County commissioner District 2 and assessor, will be decided in the primary.
Dion Etchgoyhen and Trent Tholen are seeking to replace outgoing Assessor Doug Sonnemann. Commission Chairman Steve Thaler is being challenged by Chambers Field resident John Engels for the District 2 seat. Because Nevada has closed primaries, the winner of those two contests will appear alone on the November ballot.
A nonpartisan race could be resolved in the primary if one of the four sheriff's candidates wins 50 percent plus one of the vote.
Former county commissioner and school board trustee Dave Brady is making a second run at the position being vacated by Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is hanging up his badge after 20 years.
Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, and retired Marine Dean Paris are also running for the office.
If no one candidate wins a plurality, the two top vote-getters will go to the general election in November.
Candidate List
Assessor
Dion Etchegoyhen
Trent Tholen
Clerk-Treasurer
Kathy Lewis
Commission District 2
John Engels
Steven Thaler
Commission District 4
Janet Murphy
Wesley A. Rice
Kristi Lynn Kandel
Douglas County Constable
Paul E. Gilbert
Douglas County Public Administrator
Debbie Logan
Recorder
Karen Ellison
Sheriff
David Brady
Dan Coverley
Joe Duffy
Dean Paris
District Attorney
Mark B. Jackson
School Board
Area 2
Robbe Lehmann
Area 4
Carey Kangas
Area 6
Thomas Moore
Area 7
Gardnerville Town Board
Linda Slater
Kenneth Miller
Brian Lee Trute
Michael Henningsen
Aaron Hampton
Genoa Town Board
Brian F. Crowe
Minden Town Board
Roxanne Stangle
Richard Koontz St.
Matt Bernard
Bill Souligny
Bill Driscoll
East Fork Fire District
Area 2
Barbara J. Griffin
Area 3
Bernie Curtis
Tahoe-Douglas Fire District
Kevin Kjer
Bill Kirschner
Cave Rock GID
Marge Lugo Hauge
Richard Dernbach
Michael Rooney
Mosquito Abatement District
Kelly Nalder
Michael Nalder
Rex Cleary
East Fork Swimming Pool District
Frank Dressel
Travis K. Lee
Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District
Leann Teter
Brad Newlon
Robert Spellberg
John Sheridan
Indian Hills
Bill Eisele
Gennady Stolyarov II
Kathryn Clark-Ross
Robert M. Garcia
Kingsbury
Darya Vogt
Dan Norman
Bill Kirschner
Sandy Parks
Lakeridge
Andrew Huckbody
Suzanne Boyer
Logan Creek
Stephen August
David Moore
Marla Bay
Ed Wheelbarger
Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District
Mike King
Ray Wilson
Ted Thran
Roundhill
Chuck Fagen
Keith Fertala
Carl Ruschmeyer
Hunter Harris
Skyland
Susanne Petrizzio
Tahoe-Douglas District
Grant Thompson
Richard Gardner
Topaz Ranch Estates
Wendy Francis
Mark Bradshaw
Ole Chavez
Zephyr Cove
Patrick Riley
James Keck
John Christopher Abrams
Zephyr Heights
DeeDee Imbach
No candidates
Elk Point Sanitation District five seats
Oliver Park five seats
Sierra Estates five seats
Zephyr Knolls five seats