Stage set for 2018 election

An unaffiliated candidate filed for Douglas County commissioner for the first time in 20 years on Friday.

Stateline resident Kristi Lynn Kandel filed for County Commission District 4.

Kandel still has to gather 100 signatures by June 1 to qualify for the ballot.

The last nonpartisan candidate to run for county commission was Janet Murphy, who opposed Don Miner in 1998.

Murphy and Wes Rice, both Zephyr Cove residents, will face off in the June primary to determine which will face Kandel in November to replace term-limited Commissioner Nancy McDermid. McDermid will be the first woman in Douglas County history to serve 12 years as a commissioner.

Filing for the 2018 election season wrapped up 5 p.m. Friday.

A half-dozen candidates braved the weather to file on the last day, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office.

Two countywide partisan races, for Douglas County commissioner District 2 and assessor, will be decided in the primary.

Dion Etchgoyhen and Trent Tholen are seeking to replace outgoing Assessor Doug Sonnemann. Commission Chairman Steve Thaler is being challenged by Chambers Field resident John Engels for the District 2 seat. Because Nevada has closed primaries, the winner of those two contests will appear alone on the November ballot.

A nonpartisan race could be resolved in the primary if one of the four sheriff's candidates wins 50 percent plus one of the vote.

Former county commissioner and school board trustee Dave Brady is making a second run at the position being vacated by Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is hanging up his badge after 20 years.

Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, and retired Marine Dean Paris are also running for the office.

If no one candidate wins a plurality, the two top vote-getters will go to the general election in November.