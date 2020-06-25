Sprinkler system douses senior center kitchen fire

A steam table that ignited a box of hotdog buns resulted in an early morning kitchen fire at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Thursday.

A single sprinkler head in the senior center’s fire suppression system doused the blaze in the 4:20 a.m call.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and the East Fork firefighters responded shortly thereafter.

The steam table was accidentally left on, causing the cardboard box containing the hotdog buns to ignite. No damage to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center kitchen was reported.

“Staff of the Douglas County Community and Senior Center are extremely thankful to the well-designed fire suppression system within the building and the first responders of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the East Fork Fire Protection District who prevented what could have been a very serious structure fire,” county officials said.