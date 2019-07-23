Spraying for mosquitos in Minden, Ranchos this week

Douglas County Mosquito Abatement has been spraying, but there's plenty of mosquitoes where those came from.

mosquitospraying

Fogging will focus on Westwood in Minden tonight, the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement announced today.

Krista Jenkins said spraying will move to the Gardnerville Ranchos on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with spraying north of Riverview and Monarch on Wednesday and south of Riverview on Thursday.

Fogging occurs after 9 p.m., weather permitting, and only affects flying mosquitoes. Residents are advised to continue to wear a repellant containing DEET to prevent bites.

No reports of West Nile Virus have been received this season, but the disease is carried by mosquitoes.