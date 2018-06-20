Sparman wins flight in men’s club event

Jack Sparman was the Flight A winner during Carson Valley Men's Golf Club tournament play on June 10.

Sparman carded a net 71, two shots ahead of Paul Cwalina in second-place during the individual stroke play event at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Chris Willing took third-place at 74, while Ken Smitreski and Charles Poe finished in a fourth-place tie at 76.

Flight B was won by Mike Davis with 64, one shot ahead of David Morris.

Gary Sparks took third-place at 67 and Richard Torok placed fourth at 69.

Bruce Sanford won Flight C with his 71, one shot ahead of Brent Holderman in second-place.

Paul Lockwood, Larry Lockwood and Larry Rutledge tied for third-place at 74.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Smitreski on the first hole and Fred Coons on No. 18.

Carson Valley Women's Golf Club

Kathy Belvel, Jan Rezcone, Deb Ford and Christine Roberts combined to secure first-place on June 12 during the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club low scramble strings game at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Vicki Bararia, Anne Henderson and Cathie Addington took second-place in the tournament. Third-place went to the team of Marion Pinkerton, Joni Taylor and Rhonda Vicki Barbarie. Joni Taysor, Sandy Trainer and Rhonda MeClained took fourth-place.

Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club

Kathy Streeter shot a 74 to earn low gross honors during Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club President's Cup play on June 13 in Carson City.

Gail Nelson carded a score of 59 to win the low net flight at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

The "game within the game" was a three-person team net score event. Leadi8ngh the way were Gail Nelson, Kathy Streeter and Anita Treants shot 127, plus the team of Jean Barnett, Nancy Martinelli and Deb Ford with net scores of 127.

Jackie Allard, Cherie Jewett and Georgia Silva shot 131 for third-place, while Mary Bennett, Sandy Lawrence and Susie Zimmerli finished fourth at 131.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Mary Bennett on the 17th hole (16 feet, 8 inches) and Zimmerli on No. 8 (11 feet, 7 inches).