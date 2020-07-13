Sparks from semi’s exhaust likely caused Numbers Fire

Smoke rises from the Numbers fire east of Fish Springs.

Kurt Hildebrand

A semi-truck with a possible exhaust failure is the likely cause of the 18,000 acre Numbers Fire, investigators said Monday.

According to the East Fork Fire Protection District, the fire started about 6:50 p.m. on July 6 near the Pine View Estates, south of Gardnerville.

While operating southbound on Highway 395, the semi likely experienced a failure in its exhaust system. This possible failure allowed hot particles to be discharged along the highway right-of-way, igniting dry grass and brush, igniting several fires along Highway 395 that are believed to be related to the Numbers Fire.

Investigators with the East Fork Fire Protection District, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management, and the US Forest Service worked together over the past week to determine the origin and cause of these fires.

Any persons who may have additional information about a semi-tractor trailer truck seen on Highway 395 heading south at around 6:45 p.m. on July 6, 2020, in the area of the Numbers Fire, is encouraged to use the following e-mail address 2020firetips@gmail.com.

The Numbers Fire has burned 18, 340 acres and is 98% contained. For general information, photos, and maps of the fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6833/