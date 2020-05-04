Sparks from chimney set Minden roof on fire

Sparks from a chimney set a wood shake roof on fire in Minden on Sunday evening.

East Fork firefighters responded to a fire call in the 1700 block of Mackland Avenue at around 6 p.m. to find the home’s roof ablaze.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and ensure there wasn’t anyone in the house.

Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela said the fire was limited to a small portion of the roof, with minimal damage inside.

Three engines and three ambulances responded to the fire and worked for about an hour to contain and overhaul the fire.

“East Fork would like to remind homeowners to check their roofs to ensure they are clear of debris that may have fallen during the winter,” Valenzuela said.