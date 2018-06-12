South Lake police investigating fatal shooting

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. — A 62-year-old man was found dying from multiple gunshot wounds in South Lake Tahoe on Monday night.

According to South Lake Tahoe Police, they responded to the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue on a shots fired report.

Officers found Gregory Mitchoff of South Lake Tahoe on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rendered aid and Mitchoff was taken to Barton Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle, and this case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department

(530) 542-6100 or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness to remain anonymous (530) 541-6800.