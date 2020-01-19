SNRW’s 23rd annual corned beef and cabbage feast

Tickets are on sale for a favorite St. Patrick’s dinner being held on March 15 at the St. Gall Pastoral Center, 1343 Centerville, Gardnerville. Guests at the popular event will be served a traditional dinner by our local elected officials comprised of all-you-can-eat lean corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, and carrots. Again, this year, the meal is prepared by the Douglas High School Culinary Arts department under the direction of Kerry Stack, culinary instructor and career and technical education chair at the school.

“The culinary students serve as caterers for many local events and organizations such as the Candy Dance, Sertoma, and Rotary clubs and area nonprofit groups,” Stack said. “Douglas High’s culinary curriculum is a three-year sequential program that aims to ‘make sure the kids are employable,’ as well as prepare them to go on to culinary school,” Stack said. There are currently more than 100 students in the program.

“Kerry is wonderful and her students are a delight to work with,” said SNRW president Mary Porter who will be joining them in the kitchen again during this year’s event.

This is the Sierra Nevada Republican Women’s only fundraiser of the year and is widely anticipated each March. Anyone interested in donating goods or services to be used for the silent and live auctions held at the dinner may contact Sharon Calvert 901-2291. If you are unable to attend but would like to contribute by donating items for this worthwhile cause Sharon will be happy to hear from you. Again, Senator Settelmeyer will be the auctioneer.

In addition to a delicious meal; you can spend an enjoyable evening with friends and neighbors enjoying the “wearin’ of the green.” You will be surprised to see some the the inventive festive outfits the guest will wear.” A festive St. Pat’s cake will be served for dessert as well as coffee, tea, and water. The no-host bar is available beginning when the doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6.

Tickets are $35 each. Seating is limited. Purchase your tickets online in advance at sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com or an SNRW meeting. Questions? Call Bev at 782-0730 or check out their website http://www.sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com.