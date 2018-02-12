More snow in Valley than mountains

More snow fell in Johnson Lane than at Mount Rose Ski Area, according to the National Weather Service.

A weather station in Johnson Lane recorded 1.3 inches of snow as of Monday morning, more than the inch that fell at Mount Rose.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported no new snow fell in a storm that struck early Monday

The light snow left icy roads in its wake, causing a handful of spinouts across Douglas County's lower elevations on Monday morning.

Rescuers responded to noninjury collisions on Johnson Lane, Stephanie Way, Jacks Valley Road and Highway 208 just east of Holbrook Junction.

Road controls were in place for Highway 395 from Stephanie Way to the junction with Highway 88. The highway was slushy, but not particularly slick at 9 a.m.

CalTrans closed Monitor Pass at 3 a.m. Monday due to snow.

Snow totals varied wildly across Douglas County with larger amounts trending toward the northern portions of the county.

About an inch of snow fell north of Genoa, while Gardnerville received a half inch.

About a dozen days separated storms with the last measured precipitation recorded on Jan. 25, according to Weather Service records.

During that time two high-temperature records were set, one on Feb. 2 at 67 degrees and another on Feb. 9 with 68 degrees.

Warm, sunny weather put a dent in the snowpack with the Carson River basin at 38 percent of average on Monday.

Natural Resource Conservation Service snow telemetry showed Ebbetts Pass at the top of the East Fork of the Carson River was at 56 percent. The headwaters of the West Fork at Carson Pass were at 48 percent of average.

Snow telemetry at lower elevations was much worse with Poison Flat showing only 2.5 inches of snow, which is a fifth of average, while Spratt Creek, located at 6,063 feet, had no measurable snow at all.