Snowy evening could mean slick commute

What could be winter's last gasp struck Genoa on Tuesday night leaving a veneer of snow in Nevada's oldest town.

Snow fell starting around 6 p.m. with visibility dropping to less than 100 yards for brief periods.

National Weather Service radar appeared to indicate that west winds blowing over Lake Tahoe was providing a boost to the snowfall.

While the lower traffic camera on Kingsbury Grade showed heavy snow, the one at Daggett Summit was clear.

Forecasters issued a special weather statement warning motorists to be watchful of back ice on the roads on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

After the snow and rain passes, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

They suggest leaving extra time to travel on Wednesday morning.