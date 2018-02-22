Snowshoe Thompson celebration returns

The Genoa-based "Friends of Snowshoe Thompson" organization partners this year with the Lake Tahoe Golf Course, the Douglas County Historical Society, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce to present the 18th Annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration.

The event returns to the Sierra 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe.

Activities begin with a guided, interactive historical reenactment tour over the snow, starting at 9 a.m. with "Snowshoe Thompson" portrayed by Chautauquan Steve Hale.

Attendees may bring their snowshoes and cross-country skis, or rent snowshoes from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course at a special price of $15.

Other activities include an appearance by local skiing legend Martin Hollay, a book signing by Author/Raconteur Frank Tortorich, a performance by Musician/Storyteller Richard Blair and a longboard ski demonstration by accomplished Norwegian skier Nina McLeod.

In addition to entertainers and demonstrations, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will have on display a specific Snowshoe Thompson exhibit. The legendary "Mailman of the Sierra," John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson, carried mail between Placerville, Calif., and Genoa for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know as "skis."

The 18th Annual Ski and Snowshoe Celebration is a family-friendly event which will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration 8:30-9 a.m.

The requested donation is $20 per person, which includes all activities as well as lunch. A no-host bar will also be available. There is no charge for children under 12 years of age.

To RSVP or for information, contact Nina at 530-573-8940 or by email to norskenina@sbcglobal.net. The Lake Tahoe Golf Course is located at 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com