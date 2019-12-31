Snowglobe wraps up tonight

More than 10,000 people attended SnowGlobe on Monday night and the attendance for tonight’s New Year’s Eve finalé is expected to hit similar numbers.

Tonight will culminate in two fireworks shows. One 3-minute show directly at midnight, and a shorter one when the music is over.

The shows inside the Igloo Tent at the festival have been very well attended and at times at capacity, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe. Festival goers who are attending a show inside that tent should arrive early to ensure they are able to be inside to see the performance.

City staff is working hard to promote a safe and successful event, and to help alleviate community impacts associated with the festival. Highlights of the second day include:

• South Lake Tahoe Police Department reports that day 2 was another success, only 2 alcohol-related arrests were made by our officers. 35 citations were issued, which is on par with last year.

• RockMed, the event’s medical services crew, treated 23 patients but for a second night in a row no one was transported to the hospital.

• Event organizers and City staff again conducted continuous monitoring of sound levels at the perimeter of the event venue, and generally recorded decibel readings in the 70 – 85 decibel range, which are within stipulated permit requirements.

• There were a total of 55 complaints received via the City’s telephone hotline and online complaint form on Day 2. Most of the complaints were associated with firework noise, very few about noise from the music. City staff again responded to all complaints with return phone calls and/or in-person visits. We also got several calls from residents who were pleased with sound adjustments made by the alteration of the stage and other changes this year. Specifically, sound levels in the Pioneer Village neighborhood are far below what those folks have experienced in years past.

• Event organizers and City staff continue to review sound data from the first day of the event and continue to work cooperatively on adjustments to hopefully reduce noise impacts

To report concerns about SnowGlobe call 530-542-6001 or submit an online complaint form at http://cityofslt.us/FormCenter/SnowGlobe-7/Snowglobe-Complaint-Form-45 .

To view daily sound monitoring reports, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/699/SnowGlobe .