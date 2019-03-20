A snowboarder was found dead after someone reported they saw him fall from the cliffs above Twin Lakes in Mono County.

Justin Khoshnevis, 32, of Los Alamitos, Calif., appears to have come across the ridgeline from "Dragon's Tail" in an effort to ride "Hole in the Wall," a popular backcountry chute.

The chute is not accessible from there.

According to the Mono County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday that someone fell from the cliffs.

County paramedics and Mammoth Lakes rescuers and police responded.

Rescuers hiked to the location and found Khoshnevis' body.

His snowboard was found along the path of his descent.

The area is out of bounds and considered backcountry, according to Mono County officials.

"The decision to enter the backcountry should be made with great care," they said. "Always ride with a partner, have a plan, know your route and carry proper equipment."