Snow vs. virus at Stateline

Usually a productive snowstorm like last weekend’s would be a cause for celebration at Lake Tahoe.

But with the closure of Heavenly Ski Resort and the Stateline casinos, everything is shut down at Douglas County’s chief tourist attraction.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday morning it was shutting down its properties, including Heavenly and Kirkwood.

All the rest of Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts followed suit.

Meanwhile, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered bars and casinos across the state closed.

Mother Nature was not even vaguely held up by the coronavirus, leaving more than 3 feet of snow in Heavenly Valley, according to snow telemetry.

Snow depth that was down to 18 inches 4 p.m. March 13 peaked at 55 inches by midnight on St. Patrick’s Day.

The storm pushed the Carson River’s snow-water percentages up to 68 percent of average, with Heavenly Valley at 60 percent for the year. Carson Pass was 72 percent on Wednesday, while Ebbetts Pass was at 64 percent.

Four inches of snow fell in Minden over the weekend bringing the total precipitation for the county seat to 1.37 inches, a rare instance where it exceeded average during the course of the winter.

The storm closed Interstate 80 overnight on Monday, prompting further shortages across Western Nevada.

Freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning resulted in more than two-dozen collisions on Interstate 80 and 580, keeping Nevada Highway Patrol troopers busy.

Slick conditions were observed on Genoa Lane and lower Johnson Lane on Tuesday, but didn’t result in any serious collisions.