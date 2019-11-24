Snow possible in Carson Valley over Thanksgiving week

A buck in the fog north of Genoa on Sunday morning.

bucky

A cold dense fog greeted Carson Valley residents on Sunday morning, a precursor to a winter storm forecast to arrive on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch effective 7 p.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters say heavy snow is possible with a potential for significant accumulation in places from Yreka to Yosemite and into Western Nevada.

Snow levels are expected to drop to all Valley floors as far east as Lovelock, complicating travel in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Today through Tuesday morning will have the most favorable weather conditions for holiday travel, with conditions becoming much more hazardous by Tuesday afternoon and evening,” forecasters said.

On Monday, a cold front will bring cooler, windier weather with high temperatures in the 40s.

Snowfall rates are expected to increase in the Tahoe Basin around 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, with the heaviest snow expected on Tuesday night with a possibility of lightning strikes.

Carson Valley will see the greatest snow potential late Tuesday night with snowfalls of up to 2 inches and hour possible, producing white-out conditions near the Sierra.

While the storm is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday night, lake effect snows could contribute to totals downwind from Lake Tahoe.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s with lows dropping below zero where cloud cover has cleared on Friday and Saturday mornings.