Snow icing on cake for Candy Dance centennial

Snow fell in Genoa just after midnight on Sunday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

candydance

Day two of Genoa’s Candy Dance opened clear and cool with a light dusting of snow on roofs and along Jacks Valley Road.

Saturday was relatively kind to the Centennial Candy Dance celebration with the weather waiting until after 5:30 p.m. to unleash precipitation.

The actual dinner & dance, legacy of the original Candy Dance held in 1919, was soaked, according too reports.

Breezy conditions didn’t slow down the number of shoppers on Saturday, with parking along Jacks Valley Road stretching out to the Adams ranch.

While the town was sheltered somewhat from the wind, gusts in the middle of Carson Valley hit 44 mph, according to a gauge at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane.

Snow fell around 1 a.m. Sunday morning and was still melting off at daybreak.

All roads into town are closed this morning in preparation for the Candy Dance Craft Faire’s opening at 9 a.m.

The Faire continues through 5 p.m. today. Foothill and Jacks Valley Roads and Genoa Lane will remain closed until 7 p.m. while vendors pack up.