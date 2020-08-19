Smoke from California fires fills Carson Valley

Smoke obscures the view down Genoa Lane on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

Air quality in Western Nevada was worse than it was in Los Angeles thanks to fires burning in Northern California.

Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport dropped to 2 miles at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Air quality levels in Johnson Lane hit unhealthy levels with a reading of 167 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A guage on Kingsbury Grade recorded 173 at the same time.

Most of the smoke is coming from the Loyalton Fire, which was up to 46,386 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

Also contributing to the smoke is the 5,400-acre North Complex burning on the Plumas National Forest.

That incident consists of several smaller fires started by lightning from Monday’s thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service reports that thicker smoke from those and the W-5 and Claremont fires will affect air quality and visibility over the next fw days.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid strenuous and outdoor activities.

A dense smoke advisory has been issued for Western Nevada and the Lake Tahoe Basin through 11 a.m. Thursday with visibility of under three miles.