The Smith Valley Historical Society will hold an open house on 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Little Red Schoolhouse on Highway 208 in downtown Wellington. Attractions include the newly finished archive building featuring a replica of Dr. Mary Fulstone’s office; exhibits in the Little Red Schoolhouse; the E. Clampus Vitus Memorial Stone and the Wells Fargo Ticket Office. History books will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.