Smallwood Foundation issues grant to Dangberg

A recent photo of the Dangberg ranch house, surrounded by fresh sod and other landscaping improvements. The landscaping project was made possible by the support of the Smallwood Foundation.

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch

A $15,023 grant will help the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch continue to operate the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

This is the ninth consecutive year the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation has awarded a grant to the organization. The group operates the park in cooperation with its owner, Douglas County.

The Smallwood Foundation gift will pay a significant part of the park’s core operating expenses for the coming year, including telecommunications and staffing that supports visitor services, events, volunteer management and care of the park’s artifacts.

“The Smallwood Foundation is always pleased to support Dangberg Home Ranch,” said Suzy Stockdale, a Minden resident and Smallwood Foundation trustee. “Friends of Dangberg’s success with the park, in just 10 years, is impressive.”

The foundation was established following the death of Mr. Smallwood in April 1968. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Smallwood resided and worked in Dallas, where he was a co-founder of First Southwest Co., a regional investment banking firm specializing in public finance, bond underwriting, and the raising of capital for developing regional companies.

The establishment of the foundation represented the culmination of the Smallwoods’ lifelong support of a broad range of charitable organizations. In addition to the Friends of Dangberg, the foundation awards several grants to non-profits and other organizations in Carson Valley each year.

“The Smallwood Foundation’s support is essential for our work. We can’t thank its trustees enough for their continuing support,” said Mark Jensen, director of the Friends of Dangberg.

Friends of Dangberg is currently raising funds for several building restoration and repair projects that will preserve the history while improving the buildings’ use for visitor services. Information about donating to the 2020 Capital Campaign is at Dangberg.org. Recent accomplishments at the park have included minor repairs to the ranch house interior, repointing the mortar and related repairs on the house’s brick walls, installation of interpretive signage, and a major landscaping project.