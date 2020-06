Firefighters douse a blaze above Jacks Valley Road on Thursday.

Kurt HIldebrand photo

A quarter-acre fire threatened a Genoa home on Thursday afternoon.

Reported at 4:05 p.m., there is no report of what caused the fire, which required the closure of Jacks Valley Road for about 40 minutes.

East Fork and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to the blaze.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 4:20 p.m., according to firefighters on scene.

There was no report of injuries or damage to structures.