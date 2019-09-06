Small fire burning in Pine Nuts

A five acre fire is burning in north east Douglas County.

Two small fires are burning in the Pine Nuts near the Douglas-Carson line.

The Como Fire is reported to be at five acres and is burning near Sunrise Pass Road, just west of Churchill Canyon.

The Williams Fire is a single tree burning along Sunrise Pass Road just east of Juniper Valley.

Three brush engines and a helicopter are fighting the Como Fire which burning in sage and slash.

Firefighters say they will be able to handle the fire with resources on scene.

More than a score of lightning strikes hit the mountains surrounding Carson Valley on Thursday, and could well have been smoldering waiting for the wind to pick up this afternoon.

The Como Fire was reported at 4:19 p.m., while the Williams Fire was reported around 5 p.m.

