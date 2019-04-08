Slide blocks Echo Summit for third time this month

A snow slide is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

Caltrans District 3 tweeted about the incident at 1:58 p.m. Transportation department personnel are on the scene, according to the tweet.

This is the third time the highway has been closed since the beginning of April.

It was reopened Sunday evening after snow slides triggered a brief closure near Echo Summit.

Caltrans District 3 first reported the closure on Twitter at 4:22 p.m. Sunday. All lanes were closed at Higway 50 and Chiapa Drive.

The highway was reopened at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.

The slide was the largest on U.S. 50 so far this spring, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office appeared to show at least two vehicles caught in the slide. A driver in one of the vehicles received a medical transport, although the person did not suffer serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.