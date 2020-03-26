Slick conditions accompany lunchtime snow shower

A state traffic camera image of the summit of Kingsbury Grade on Thursday afternoon.

Slick conditions and a collision resulted in road conditions being implemented again on Kingsbury Grade at 1 p.m. Thursday.

A collision occurred at 12:45 p.m. at the intersection with Tramway.

Traffic cameras showed the Grade was completely white at the top as snow started to stick.

The National Weather Service in Reno forecast that snow showers are expected to continue this afternoon with localized accumulations possible.

Snow showers are forecast to diminish into the evening, with skies clearing by 11 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees by 4 a.m., according to the Weather Service.

March has seen 1.72 inches of precipitation in Minden, well over the average inch, but far from qualifying as a miracle March.