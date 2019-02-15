Skiers rescued off Jobs Peak after avalanche

Genoa, Nev. — High winds and deep snow challenged an effort to rescue a skier who had broken a leg after being caught in a slab avalanche on Jobs Peak on Tuesday.

The skier's buddy called 911 around noon to report his friend was bleeding from a compound fracture and showing signs of hypothermia, Alpine Undersheriff Spencer Case said Friday.

Alpine County Search and Rescue responded to a spot above Jobs Peak Ranch on cross country skies and snowshoes.

"The terrain was steep with deep snow and the potential for additional avalanches in the area was significant," Case said. "Air operations were not feasible due to extremely high winds."

Rescuers reached the injured skier at around 3:13 p.m. and prepared to carry him down the trail through the snow.

At 6 p.m. winds calmed down to the point where a Nevada Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was able to transport the injured skier to the Jobs Peak Trailhead, where the skier was transferred to an East Fork ambulance.

Douglas County Search and Rescue Supervisor Sean Thomas said his agency responded with a dozen people to support Alpine County's team.

"They made it up to the canyon and brought him down," Thomas said. "It was an awesome effort on their part."

Members of the El Dorado Search and Rescue Team also responded to the incident, which was first reported around noon Tuesday.

Case thanked the participants in "this very hazardous rescue operation."