Six apply for Minden Town Board

Six residents have applied to an open seat on the Minden Town Board.

Town board members are scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the town's public works facility, 1330 Buckeye Road.

Member Glen Radtke resigned his seat on Feb. 21. Radtke, a 1985 Douglas High School graduate and longtime Valley resident, is retiring from Douglas County Public Works and plans to go on RVing across the country.

Applications for the town board closed earlier this week.

Applying for the board are:

■ Mark Wlaschin is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major who has lived in Minden since 2015.

Recommended Stories For You

■ Robert Pohlman is a 25-year Winhaven resident, who has run for the board in the past.

■ Susan L. Jackson said she is a lifelong Minden resident who has 33 years and is currently a parole commissioner.

■ Ted Thran is a lifelong Carson Valley resident and former Douglas County clerk-treasurer.

■ Pat Bridges is former publisher of The Record-Courier. He has lived in Minden since moving here in 2012.

■ Sondra Condron has lived in Minden for 30 years. A retired chief deputy clerk, she moved to the county in 1958.

Each candidate will have five minutes to speak to the board.

Town Board members will interview candidates in open session and recommend one of them to Douglas County commissioners.

The Minden Town Board is an elected position and the successful candidate will be up for election in 2020.