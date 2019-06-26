Single lane closures start Friday for road work around Holbrook Junction

Daytime single lane closures will resume Friday on Highway 395 near Holbrook Junction as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface three highways in Douglas County.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through approximately July 18, one-way traffic will be in place with up to 30-minute delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel through the work zone on U.S. 395 from the Nevada/California border near Topaz Lake through the Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way. Work will not take place July 3-7.

The work is a continuation of highway resurfacing begun on June 17. The state is shortening the length of the previous work zone from two to one miles, and construction staff will continue to closely monitor and evaluate travel impacts to reduce traffic delays on the heavily-traveled route. Daytime construction work allows for quicker curing time for the paving mixture, ultimately helping to complete the project in a timely manner. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction. Motorists and bicyclists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible.

At the end of July, drivers should also anticipate similar periodic single lane closures on Foothill Road and State Route 208 at Holbrook Junction as part of the $3 million in roadway improvements by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. to help preserve regional roadways.