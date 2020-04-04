Sierra storm tees up today, continues through Sunday

The morning sun catches sand cherry blossoms in Genoa on Saturday morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

weather-rcr-040420

Saturday dawned relatively mild in Carson Valley with little to suggest that back-to-back winter storms were headed into Western Nevada.

Snow and rain showers are expected to arrive in Western Nevada this afternoon, with a heavier burst of snow above 5,500-6,000 feet as Pacific moisture arrives.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sierra starting 2 p.m. today and lasting through noon Monday.

During the day, warm roads are expected to melt snow as it falls, but after sundown snow could begin to accumulate on Sierra roadways complicating travel.

Gusty winds will herald the arrival of the storm in Carson Valley, with a possibility of 30-45 mph winds this afternoon.

National Weather Service Reno forecasters say 6-12 inches of snow could fall in the mountains with 1-2 feet falling above the Sierra Crest.

A second, stronger, storm is expected to arrive early Sunday.

“This system will bring continuous moderate to heavy snowfall and travel issues to the Sierra, mainly above 5,000 feet,” National Weather Meteorologist Chris Johnston said on Saturday morning. “We are still expecting 1-2 feet of snow above 5,000 feet in the Sierra, with locally higher amounts near the crest.”

Johnston said the lowest Western Nevada valleys will see a rain-snow mix through the day on Sunday with blustery winds in the afternoon and evening.

By Sunday night areas above 5,000 feet will see more light snow, with a slight chance of snow in the valleys.

“Please avoid all unnecessary travel this weekend,” he said. “Please stay home, be safe.”

Low pressure is expected to linger over Western Nevada most of next week, bringing a continued chance for showers.