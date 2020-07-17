Sierra Spirit Ranch barn reported on fire

The barn on the Sierra Spirit Ranch is reported to be on fire in the vicinity where the Numbers Fire burned last week.

The ranch is located at 3000 Pine Nut Road No. 2 along Pine Nut Creek in the mountains east of Gardnerville.

East Fork firefighters have issued a second alarm and have alerted the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

Tahoe-Douglas and Carson City firefighters are being south to cover Carson Valley while East Fork fights the fire.

Firefighters on scene say the barn is ablaze with a Forest Service engine on scene fighting the fire.

There is some extension to the surrounding vegetation with about a half acre being controlled by a water sprinkler system.