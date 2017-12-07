Sierra Lutheran excels at Academic Olympics

Sierra Lutheran High School continued its tradition of success at the recent Nevada 1A Academic Olympics state championships.

Sierra Lutheran emerged as the Western 1A Region champion and then gave a solid performance at the Academic Olympics state tournament on Nov. 20 in Eureka.

"I am very proud of our Falcons for playing with character and integrity the entire season," said Sierra Lutheran coach Tami Seddon, who is also the North Valley school's principal.

She added that the region championship is a significant accomplishment considering recent success enjoyed by the Western Division schools.

Sierra Lutheran was last year's 1A Academic Olympics state champion, which contributed to the Falcons garnering the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Award of Excellence. Sierra Lutheran has been a top four team in the state each of the past 13 years.

The state championship stayed in Douglas County this year when Whittell took the title back to Zephyr Cove. Whittell bested Pahranagat Valley and Excel Christian (Sparks) in the final round.

Sierra Lutheran's eight-member team advanced through the morning's four 30-minute rounds, in which teams fielded questions in various categories — language, literature, math, geography, science, history and current events, among others. Later, the Falcons narrowly fell short in their bid to qualify for the finals, losing by one-half point against Southern Region champion Pahranagat Valley High School from Alamo.

"One question was the difference," said Seddon, who has worked with Sierra Lutheran's program since 2011.

The team that competed in Eureka included students from all four classes, led by seniors Michael Davis, Matthew Edelman and Brennan Pott. Juniors Tristan Bailey, Hannah Potts and Melissa Steele, sophomore Kacie Osier and freshman Dylan Friend also were on the team.

The region championship was determined by a series of three tournaments. Sierra Lutheran won by a 10-point margin ahead of second-place Excel Christian and third-place Whittell.

"It's a strong program here at the school, one that is leaving a neat legacy," Seddon said.