Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating runaway teenager

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Lucas “Luke” DeSotel.

Lucas ran away from his home in Douglas County on May 25.

While he has spoken with his family on several occasions since then, he has refused to return home. He is believed to be staying in the Reno area, but has also claimed to have gone to Las Vegas.

Contact Investigator Brandon Williamson at 782-9927 with any information regarding the location of Lucas and refer to case No 19SO14836