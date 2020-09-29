Sheriff’s Office on look-out for speeders

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a grant that will allow increasing high-visibility traffic patrol enforcement in strategic areas of the county which are prone to speeding from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office regularly receives information from the public in regards to speeding, and will be using this information to select areas of priority or concern. Radar guns have been purchased through a grant for accurately and effectively patrolling against speeding.

“The Sheriff’s Office believes that through driving behavior and mind-set changes from the Campaign Against Speeding, the community will become more aware that speeding results in traffic safety issues that can harm the community, businesses and the economy,” Undersheriff Ron Elges said.

This grant was funded by the State of Nevada, Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety. The grant pays for equipment and all deputies’ overtime to focus on speeders within Douglas County.