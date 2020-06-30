Sheriff’s Office celebrates with Special Olympians

Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges leads Special Olympians in jumping jacks at Lampe Park on Tuesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

A two-week challenge culminated on Tuesday morning in a Workout with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Day at Lampe Park in Gardnerville with athletes who completed a Challenge for Special Olympics.

The challenge was issued to replace the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run which Douglas County Sheriff’s Office personnel participate in every year before the Western Nevada Special Olympics.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the run had to be canceled and Special Olympics sports suspended. This virtual fitness challenge was held in place of the annual Torch Run, and served as a way for athletes to remain active and hear the importance of physical fitness from law enforcement.

All Special Olympic athletes, families, friends, and supporters were encouraged to participate.

“We have always been proud to support Special Olympics and run alongside the athletes at the annual Torch Run,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Even though this year looks a little different because of the virtual layout, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to cheer everyone on.”

Special Olympics helps individuals with intellectual disabilities gain confidence in not only their athletic abilities but also their futures outside the arenas. Through the power of sports and inclusion, the organization strives to help athletes feel empowered to tackle any obstacles, in life or sports.