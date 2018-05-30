Sheriff’s candidate campaign’s top fundraiser
May 30, 2018
Sheriff's Capt. Dan Coverley was the biggest fundraiser in the Douglas County 2018 primary election, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's web site.
Coverley raised $47,538 in contributions, according to the report he filed.
Two of his largest contributors were AMT Investments and the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, which both donated $5,000 to his campaign.
Former sheriff's lieutenant and school board trustee Ross Chichester donated $1,770, while Hamdogs owner Wayne Mills donated $1,500. Coverley has spent $33,937 so far in the election.
Sheriff's candidate Dave Brady lent his campaign $23,000 of the $29,629 he raised in contributions.
Brady has spent $27,838 so far on his campaign.
Sheriff's Capt. Joe Duffy raised $20,397 in donations, with his largest contribution of $5,000 from Lisa Maloff.
He's spent $18,761, including $7,500 with Wheeler Screen Printing.
Retired Marine Dean Paris raised $10,500, including a $7,000 loan to his own campaign. He has so far spent $10,684.
County Commission Chairman Steve Thaler raised $33,944 in contributions and has spent $24,953, so far.
Thaler's largest donors was from the South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts for $5,000 and from AMT Investments for $5,000. Thaler lent his campaign $3,000.
Most of his expenses were for marketing and advertising.
Candidate John Engels contributed $10,000 of his own money to his campaign, bringing his contributions to $20,500.
Foothill resident Virginia Starrett and County Commissioner Dave Nelson were the largest contributors, with $4,000 and $3,000 respectively.
Commission candidate Janet Murphy reported she's raised $25,946 in donations and has spent $24,204 so far.
Her largest contributors are M.J. Trust, M. John and C.P. Bluth, who each donated $5,000. Nelson contributed $3,000 to Murphy's campaign.
District 4 opponent Wes Rice raised $23,585 in donations, including donations of $5,000 each from Edgewood Companies, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts and AMT Investments.
Rice has only spent $13,605 so far in the campaign.
The two candidates for Douglas County assessor swap places for contributions and expenses.
Dion Etchegoyhen raised $12,127, according to her filing, but has only spent $4,171 so far.
Tholen on the other had raised $10,095, while he's spent $8,890.
Neither candidate for public administrator, Debbie Logan or Steve Walsh, reported any contributions or expenses in the campaign.