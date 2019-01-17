Sheriff: Burglary might not be a motive in Ranchos homicides

Burglary doesn't appear to be a motive for two homicides that occurred in the Gardnerville Ranchos within a mile of each other, Sheriff Dan Coverley told Carson Valley business leaders on Wednesday.

"We don't think that burglary is a motive for this guy, which makes it even more scary," he said at the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the perpetrator.

Connie Koontz, 56, worked at Walmart and rented a home on James while Sophia Renken, 74, owned a home on Dresslerville Road where she was found on Sunday.

Koontz' body was found by her mother on Jan. 10 after she'd been killed sometime during the night.

Renken, a five-year resident of the Gardnerville Ranchos, was found on Sunday when she was scheduled to meet a friend and didn't turn up or respond to messages.

"The similarities between the two victims are alarming, in that they were both older ladies, who appeared to live alone," he said.

Coverley said that the two killings were similar, which prompted the sheriff's office to call in the FBI when Renken was discovered.

"They helped us process the scene," he said. "By bringing them in, we bring in all their resources and expertise. We'll send all that information to the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico and see if we can figure out a profile on who this person might be."

Coverley said Carson, Reno and state investigators have also assisted.

Douglas investigators are also seeking out home security and other video, including from Walmart, the Wa-She-Shu Casino and the two 7-Elevens.

"We don't really know what we're looking for right now, but if we develop a suspect we can go back and see if they are on video," he said. He said sheriff's deputies have been working extra patrols, so residents out walking shouldn't be surprised if they are contacted.

"We're working hard, doing everything we can think of," he said. "We want the public's help. We need the public's help."