Sharkey’s café slated to open Tuesday after two months

The café at Gardnerville landmark Sharkey's is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Sharkey’s Jackpot Café has announced it will open 7 a.m. Tuesday, the first sign of life from the Gardnerville landmark since its St. Patrick’s Day closing.

New data released showing coronavirus results in Douglas County by ZIP Code show no cases have been reported in Topaz Ranch Estates, Wellington or Glenbrook.

On Saturday night, a Douglas County woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus. A Lyon County and two Carson City residents also tested positive, according to Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer. As of Saturday, there have been 27 Douglas cases, with three active and 24 recoveries. Carson City has had four deaths. There are five people hospitalized as a result of the virus. Due to confidentiality concerns, where those hospitalized patients are from has not been rleased.

Most of Douglas County’s cases, 11, have been in the ZIP Code that includes Minden and most of the Johnson Lane area

Gardnerville has had four reported cases while the Gardnerville Ranchos has had three. The ZIP Code covering Indian Hills, Sunridge and Jacks Valley has also had three cases.

Genoa, Zephyr Cove and Stateline have each had two cases.

It has been a month since the Washoe County Health District started issuing results by ZIP Code, with the caveat that the results only show where those residents live, not where they contracted the virus.

The Carson health agency, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, doesn’t want people thinking that because their area has no cases, that means they’re immune.

Asymtomatic testing of a percent of the population of the four counties turned up one positive, which could be extrapolated to mean there are 100 residents of Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey who have the virus, but haven’t shown symptoms.

That testing was only for whether people had the virus at the time. To find out who’s had the virus will require antibody testing, which is starting in Washoe County. Washoe has randomly mailed out 1,180 invitations to residents to participate in an antibody study designed by the health district and the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Record-Courier has asked the Carson City health agency to see if and when similar testing could be conducted in the four counties.

On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce that casinos can begin to open under guidelines set by the Gaming Control Board.