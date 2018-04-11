Sharing God’s stories

Often times family units break down when a loved one suffers from PTSD, alcoholism, drug abuse, eating disorders, hypersexual disorders and anger.

Operation Savannah President Alexander Bischoff said one of the most useful methods of recovery for many disorders is through storytelling.

"Recovery begins when one person tells a story to another," said Bischoff. "So, what's better than the stories God shared?"

Bischoff partnered with artist and Gardnerville resident Joyce Pike to create an exhibition of stories reflecting the 12 steps of recovery in "12 Parables of the Bible."

"All the parables are dealing with a scripture from Matthew and Luke," said Pike. "The parables are stories dealing with life in general and are the stories Christ told while he was here."

Pike and Bischoff met the Sunday after Easter 2016 at the First Baptist Church of TRE. After discovering they shared the loss of a child to cancer, and a common hope in Christ, they were determined to make that hope come to life so others could visualize their message, said Bischoff.

"It is our hope of living again through the 12 steps of Alcoholic's Anonymous, but with a difference," said Bischoff. "This recovery program, I believe is what God gave us."

The 12 images of scripture painted by Pike are her imagination and interpretation of each and how they reflect the 12 steps of alcoholic anonymous.

Pike and Bischoff said the Alcoholic Anonymous steps and the scriptures can help those who suffer from what is known as emotional disorders.

"We have veterans committing suicide all the time because they can't live with the pictures and there are others suffering from other disorders because of some other traumatic experience," Bischoff said. "These reflect the forgiveness God gives to move forward; that's why this is so important."

Bischoff suffers from his own PTSD and emotional disorders, he said.

He served in the Angolan War of Independence and lost his daughter to cancer. He said the two left him in despair.

"By the time our injuries are diagnosed, it is often too late," said Bischoff. "One of the few solutions we have that works is to share stories."

Operation Savannah is a nonprofit operation that provides education to those suffering the consequences of emotional disorder specifically, but not limited to PTSD or death of a child.

For more information visit Operation Savannah at https://operationsavannah.org For more information on Joyce Pike visit http://joycepikefinart.com.