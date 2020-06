Shannon Turner

Provided Photo

Shannon Lee Turner, passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020 with her father and partner Marc by her side.

Shannon was born to Mike and Cathy, the oldest of 3 siblings on December 7, 1962.

She is survived by her father, Mike, her 3 children, Ryan, Chandler and Allie, as well as 4 grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held sometime later in the year.