Shakespeare with a steam punk twist
March 21, 2019
IF YOU GO
What: Douglas High School’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
When: 7 p.m. March 22, 23, 29, 30; 2 p.m. March 23 and 30
Where: Douglas High School Drama Room, 101
Tickets: $10 General Admission; $5 presale ticket purchased from any student involved in the play or from the front office.
Call it "A Midsummer Night's Steam," as Douglas High drama students move Shakespeare's classic play from a forest to a junkyard.
That's just one of the steam punk twists to A Midsummer Night's Dream," opening Friday at Douglas High School.
Drama instructor Amy Sando said she wanted to do the spring play in a steam punk genre.
"They said cool, let's do it, and they just ran with it," she said.
One of her students suggested setting the play in a junkyard, though the lovers and the court are more Victorian.
"A lot of Shakespeare's plays are adaptations from other stories," Sando said. "But Midsummer's Night Dream is entirely imaginary. We have a forest with fairy creations. We get to decide what that forest looks like."
Recommended Stories For You
"Because of the fairy creations, the costumes got to be more creative.
"Our students have been in four years, and this is the most creative play we've done in several years,"
Sando said all 21 drama students are involved in the production, acting, producing sets and costumes and everything else involved with putting out a play.
"It's been fun," she said.
The play runs 90 minutes including intermission. Tickets are on sale at the high school or at the door.
CAST AND CREW
Cast List (In order of appearance):
* Double Casted
THE COURT:
Theseus – Keagan Anderson
Hippolyta- Caroline Hall*
Egeus – Jackson Wright
THE LOVERS:
Hermia – Maripaz Murillo
Lysander – Dario Watroba
Demetrius- Nathan Rothschild
Helena – Sarah Johnson
THE FOREST CREATURES:
Robin "Puck" Goodfellow – Francesca Melander
Oberon- Levi Romero
Titania – Tully Rosa
THE WORKMEN:
Nick Bottom – Cate Buscay
Peter Quince – Alex Embree
Francis Flute – Corbin Buscay
Robin Starveling – Alexis Scribner
Tom Snout – Kimmy Courtney
Snug – Mason Rodway
THE FAIRIES:
Peaseblossom – Carly Huddleson
Cobweb – Olga Arreola
Moth – Reagan Merriam
Oberon's Faries – Keagan Anderson* and Jackson Wright*
UNDERSTUDIES
Chandler Harwood
Annabelle Vogel
CREW:
* = Head of Production
** = Volunteer
Director Amy Sando
Student Director- Mari Murillo
Stage Manager – Mason Rodway
Choreography – Kimmy Courtney
Lighting/Sound
Corbin Buscay
Emma Thorp
Annabelle Vogel*
Set Design and Production
Keagan Anderson
Corbin Buscay
Chandler Harwood*
Sheryl Humbert**
Nathan Rothschild
Props
Levi Romero
Dario Watroba
Costume Design and Production
Olga Arreola
Cate Buscay*
Alex Embree
Sarah Johnson
Francesca Melander
Reagan Merriam
Mari Murillo
Alexis Scribner
Makeup
Caroline Hall
Carly Huddleson*
Jackson Wright
Marketing
Kimmy Courtney*
Tully Rosa
IF YOU GO
What: Douglas High School’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
When: 7 p.m. March 22, 23, 29, 30; 2 p.m. March 23 and 30
Where: Douglas High School Drama Room, 101
Tickets: $10 General Admission; $5 presale ticket purchased from any student involved in the play or from the front office.