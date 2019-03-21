Shakespeare with a steam punk twist

Tickets: $10 General Admission; $5 presale ticket purchased from any student involved in the play or from the front office.

IF YOU GO

Call it "A Midsummer Night's Steam," as Douglas High drama students move Shakespeare's classic play from a forest to a junkyard.

That's just one of the steam punk twists to A Midsummer Night's Dream," opening Friday at Douglas High School.

Drama instructor Amy Sando said she wanted to do the spring play in a steam punk genre.

"They said cool, let's do it, and they just ran with it," she said.

One of her students suggested setting the play in a junkyard, though the lovers and the court are more Victorian.

"A lot of Shakespeare's plays are adaptations from other stories," Sando said. "But Midsummer's Night Dream is entirely imaginary. We have a forest with fairy creations. We get to decide what that forest looks like."

"Because of the fairy creations, the costumes got to be more creative.

"Our students have been in four years, and this is the most creative play we've done in several years,"

Sando said all 21 drama students are involved in the production, acting, producing sets and costumes and everything else involved with putting out a play.

"It's been fun," she said.

The play runs 90 minutes including intermission. Tickets are on sale at the high school or at the door.

CAST AND CREW

Cast List (In order of appearance):

* Double Casted

THE COURT:

Theseus – Keagan Anderson

Hippolyta- Caroline Hall*

Egeus – Jackson Wright

THE LOVERS:

Hermia – Maripaz Murillo

Lysander – Dario Watroba

Demetrius- Nathan Rothschild

Helena – Sarah Johnson

THE FOREST CREATURES:

Robin "Puck" Goodfellow – Francesca Melander

Oberon- Levi Romero

Titania – Tully Rosa

THE WORKMEN:

Nick Bottom – Cate Buscay

Peter Quince – Alex Embree

Francis Flute – Corbin Buscay

Robin Starveling – Alexis Scribner

Tom Snout – Kimmy Courtney

Snug – Mason Rodway

THE FAIRIES:

Peaseblossom – Carly Huddleson

Cobweb – Olga Arreola

Moth – Reagan Merriam

Oberon's Faries – Keagan Anderson* and Jackson Wright*

UNDERSTUDIES

Chandler Harwood

Annabelle Vogel

CREW:

* = Head of Production

** = Volunteer

Director Amy Sando

Student Director- Mari Murillo

Stage Manager – Mason Rodway

Choreography – Kimmy Courtney

Lighting/Sound

Corbin Buscay

Emma Thorp

Annabelle Vogel*

Set Design and Production

Keagan Anderson

Corbin Buscay

Chandler Harwood*

Sheryl Humbert**

Nathan Rothschild

Props

Levi Romero

Dario Watroba

Costume Design and Production

Olga Arreola

Cate Buscay*

Alex Embree

Sarah Johnson

Francesca Melander

Reagan Merriam

Mari Murillo

Alexis Scribner

Makeup

Caroline Hall

Carly Huddleson*

Jackson Wright

Marketing

Kimmy Courtney*

Tully Rosa