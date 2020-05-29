Severe thunderstorm warning in Douglas

A thunderstorm roared over Genoa on Friday evening.

Weather radar

A thunderstorm rolled over Carson Valley on Friday night, setting a fire near the Old Power Dam and causing brownouts.

East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a wildfire south of Dresslerville at around 5:40 p.m.

A few minutes later a powerline went down on Bollen Circle in Sheridan Acres.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:59 p.m. for a storm located over Genoa moving north at about 30 mph.

Forecasters said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail are accompanying the storm.